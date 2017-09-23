Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre set to host movie screenings

A series of film favourites which will be exclusively shown for families in Hartlepool are set to be screened from today.

The movies will be shown at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre as part of their new ‘Saturday Screenings’ and ‘Matinee Monday’ programme.

Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road, Hartlepool.

Each month, a family favourite or classic film will be shown at the theatre, in the towen’s Raby Road, on select dates.

Tickets for the exclusive showings are just £3 each, or £5 for two tickets.

The movies will range from Disney family favourites right through to festive classics in the run up to Christmas.

The Programme will also see ‘relaxed screenings’ being held which are aimed at people with autism spectrum condition, sensory or communication disorders, learning disabilities or anyone who would benefit from a relaxed environment.

Disney’s adventure epic Moana will sail onto the big screen to mark the start of Saturday Screenings today at 11am, where families can go along and cheer on this brave young teenager as she battles to save the island of Montunui.

The first of the Matinee Monday screenings will showcase British fictional drama ‘The Queen’, with Helen Mirren as the mourning Queen Elizabeth II, showing on Monday, September 25, at 2pm.

A quick look at what is ahead up until the end of the year:

• Today: Disney’s Moana (PG), 11am.

• Monday, September 25: The Queen (12), 2pm.

• Saturday, October 21: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast 2017 (PG), 11am. Relaxed screening: 2pm.

• Monday, October 30: La La Land (12), 2pm.

• Saturday, November 18: The Boss Baby (U), 11am.

• Monday, November 20: Florence Foster Jenkins (PG), 2pm.

• Monday, December 18: White Christmas (U), 2pm.

• Saturday, December 24: The Polar Express (U), 11am. Relaxed screening: 1.30pm.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council said: “Relaxed screenings are aimed at people with an autism spectrum condition, sensory or communication disorders, learning disabilities or anyone who would benefit from a relaxed environment.

“There is a relaxed attitude to noise and movement, the lights are left on at a low level and sound levels are reduced slightly.

“There is also a quiet room should you wish to leave the auditorium at any time.

“Keep up to date with Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre’s forthcoming productions by grabbing a copy of the new Autumn/Winter 2017 guide, now available inside Hartbeat Autumn 2017, as well as most Council buildings and the Tourist Information Centre.”

For more information on Saturday Screenings and Matinee Mondays, log onto: www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.