Hartlepool United player-coach Matthew Bates admits drink driving charge

Hartlepool United player-coach Matthew Bates has been banned from the roads after admitting drink driving.

Bates, 30, pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a fine of £646, a £64 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

Pools says Bates is ‘very remorseful’ over his actions.

A Hartlepool United spokesman said: “The club does not condone what Matthew has done.

“He is very remorseful over his actions and the courts have dealt with it.”

Bates started his football career with Middlesbrough, coming through the ranks at the Riverside before playing for the club in the Premier League as a teenager.

He had spells with Darlington, Bristol City and Bradford City before joining Pools in 2014.

Towards the end of last season, he was thrust further into the spotlight at Victoria Park following the sacking of manager Dave Jones.

Bates, of The Crescent, Middlesbrough, was appointed as the club’s caretaker manager for the final two games of the campaign, but was unable to stop Pools’ relegation to the National League.