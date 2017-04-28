Health campaigner set to contest Hartlepool General Election for Labour

Labour has named its candidate to be the new MP for Hartlepool.

The party has announced today that Mike Hill will stand in June's General Election.

The position of prosepctive candiagte has been vacant since sitting MP Iain Wright announced he would not be seeking re-election.

Mr Hill lives in Hartlepool and has been an active local campaigner on issues such as the future of the town's assisted fertility unit and GP practices.

He has been active in the Labour movement for decades and is an official with the UNISON union.

"Hartlepool is my home and I’m delighted to have been selected as the Labour candidate," he said.

"I have a real passion for the town and want to see it develop and prosper but I’m angry at what this Tory Government is doing.

"Iain Wright has been an excellent local MP and a strong voice for Hartlepool. I am looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and making the case for Labour to local people."

Iain Wright said: "I am absolutely delighted for both Hartlepool and for Mike.

"He will be the strongest possible champion for the town in Parliament."