Children get their say on hospital treatment

A survey is under way to get feedback on the care children received when they were in hospital.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will use the results of the survey to highlight areas where they perform well and to identify the areas where they need to improve.

Children and young people who attended University Hospital of Hartlepool or the University Hospital of North Tees as either an inpatient or a day case in November or December may receive a questionnaire early this year.

Children’s ward matron Vicki Whitfield said: “We are encouraging as many children, young people and their parents to let us know about their experience in our care. This feedback will help the trust make improvements to patient care and also show us the positive things we are doing.”