Meet the flu-fighting health team who turned to song to beat illness

Health workers are going the extra mile to make sure the people of Hartlepool do not get flu.

In fact, they are going 500 extra miles by turning to song.

A group of staff at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust are singing to raise awareness of why staff should protect themselves, their patients and their family from flu.

The staff from the trust’s health and wellbeing group have recorded ‘5000 jabs’ to represent their 5000 staff.

And they have done it to the catchy tune of The Proclaimers, 500 miles.

Health and wellbeing lead Jill Ness, who wrote the lyrics to the song and is leading the flu campaign, said: “We wanted to do something different to get the message across this year.

A scene from the video.

“Every year, we talk to our staff about getting the flu jab and encourage them to protect themselves, their patients and their families by having the vaccination.

“The song is fun, but it has a really important message.

“Flu can affect anyone, not just the elderly. People can often make the mistake of thinking they’re fit and healthy so flu won’t affect them, but just a few years ago the flu outbreak claimed more than 600 lives in the UK, with more than 70% of the deaths among 15 to 64 year olds.

“Our message to staff is to get the flu jab because it’s the right thing to do.”

The video can be seen on the trust’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKlkX0iTWAY