Readers memories of Grantully Hospital

A maternity hospital which closed 40 years ago this month still holds a fond place in the hearts of Hartlepool Mail readers.

Our Memory Lane column earlier this week focused on the Grantully Hospital which had to close - otherwise health chiefs would have had to find another way of saving £70,000 a year.

I was born in 1949 and my children in 1965, 1967, 1968 and 1971. Still have happy memories of Sister Irvine with a baby under each arm coming down the staircase Pauline Pearson

The story also featured Mark Anthony Ray who gained the distinction of being the last baby to be delivered at the Grantully.

The feature reached 13,000 people on social media and many took time to share their memories.

Many were born there including Ally Noble, Joanne Glover, Tracy Collin, Margaret Ford, Martin Iley, Lynn Robinson, Leanne Robinson while Valerie Williams said both she and her sister came into the world at Grantully in the 1950s.

Neil Pinder said: “I was one of the last born there in September 1976.”

Marina Burke, Freda Bell, and Christine McGill Cooper all told us that their children were born at Grantully while Beryl Caldwell commented: “My daughter Beverley was born there in 1969. Lovely place.”

Pauline Pearson certainly had fond memories of Grantully and said: “I was born in 1949 and my children in 1965, 1967, 1968 and 1971. Still have happy memories of Sister Irvine with a baby under each arm coming down the staircase.”

Meanwhile, in another part of Hartlepool in 1976, Donna Jones had become the first arrival at the new Grantully ward at Cameron Hospital.

Thanks to everyone who took time to share their memories with us.