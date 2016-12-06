Team steps up Hartlepool support for people with dementia

A team of carers are undertaking specialist dementia training as a growing number of people in their care are living with the condition.

Care support workers from Carewatch Hartlepool & North Stockton are receiving specialist dementia awareness guidance to better understand the symptoms of the condition.

Steve Doughty, Carewatch Hartlepool & North Stockton Director, said: “The people we care for want to remain in their own homes and live as independently as possible. It’s no different for those living with dementia who need to benefit from familiarity and routine.”

Michelle Banks, Care Manager at Carewatch Hartlepool & North Stockton, said it was “important that we provide specialist training as it prepares our carers for the unexpected and helps them deal with daily challenges.”