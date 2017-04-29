Heroin dealers jailed after chance find by police

Two of heroin dealers have been jailed after police struck lucky.

Officers wanted to question Martin Casey, aged 33, about a stolen bike.

Amy Marshall

They found him at a house in Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, but found he had a child’s Kinder egg containing the Class A drug in his pocket, as well as cash and a knuckleduster.

On entering the house, police found evidence of dealing which was backed up by text messages found on a mobile phone belonging to Casey’s then partner Amy Marshall, 33.

Proescutor Jenny Haigh told Teesside Crown Court: “Officers were looking for Martin Casey in respect of an unrelated matter. He was cautioned and arrested.

“He began to struggle and indicated to the co-accused Amy Marshall to take items out of his jogging bottoms. Officers prevented that from happening.”

In the kitchen they found plastic bags containing suspected drugs and silver foil. Police seized Marshall’s pink mobile.

Miss Haigh added: “There were various text messages which were indicative of drug dealing.”

In mitigation it was said both defendants, of Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, selling the drug to fund their own habit.

Stephen Costantine, mitigating, for Casey, who has 33 previous convictions, said: “He is at an age where he says he has spent far too long in prison.”

Mark Styles for Marshall said: “There seems to be finally an acknowledgement that she needs to sort herself out.”

Judge Howard Crowson jailed both for two years and four months after they pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “We welcome the sentences which show that drugs activity will not be tolerated.

“This investigation prevented heroin being supplied onto the streets of Hartlepool and into the local community.”

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity is asked to call police on 101 or the confidential drugs line 0800 0929702.