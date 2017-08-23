Hundreds of knives handed in during police amnesty

Axes and machetes have been among the blades surrendered to police during an amnesty to get weapons off our streets.

More than 100 knives have been handed over to Cleveland Police in the second appeal to be launched this year.

In the first round of the Keeping Knives off the Streets amnesty, 172 blades and sharp implements were handed over.

Now, 106 more have been surrendered anonymously.

The most recent national knife amnesty under Operation Sceptre took place between Monday, July 17, and Sunday, July 23.

It resulted in a collection of blades, including numerous decorative knives and swords and a meat cleaver being handed in at police stations across Cleveland.

Axes, machetes, bowie knives, pen knives, diving knives and kitchen knives, along with a World War Two bayonet, were amongst the knives and sharp objects handed throughout both campaigns, which aimed to raise awareness of the devastating effects of knife-crime.

Superintendent Dave Sutherland said: “This year’s knife amnesties have been very successful and I am extremely pleased with the results.

“Now that these knives have been handed in there are fewer potentially dangerous objects on the streets of Cleveland, which could help to prevent knife related crime in the future.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, added: “It is great to see that people have supported this campaign and I am really happy that people have taken the time to participate in something so important.

"The fact that these knives are now off the streets helps to keep our communities safer, which is one of the key objectives in my Police and Crime Plan.”

Anyone with information about knife crime can contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.