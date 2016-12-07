‘I honestly have no words to how heartbroken I am right now’ says Bradley’s mum as they are told he will lose his fight

Bradley Lowery’s parents have been given the news every parent dreads as they were told by doctors they only have time left with their child.

The five-year-old from Blackhall has been undergoing gruelling treatment since the New Year, when consultants discovered the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has been helped by fellow followers of the club as they raised money in his name.

Now Gemma and Karl have been given the scan results by his doctor which show the youngster’s cancer has continued to grow.

Gemma said: “He has given us three options but all three options only give us time with Bradley.

“The first option is to take him home and stop all treatment. This would only give us two months.

“Bradley’s consultant said if it was him he would do this.

I honestly have no words to how heartbroken I am right now. Gemma Lowery

“The second option is to give Bradley some oral chemotherapy, which is weak on the bloods.

“This is a palliative care option and he doesn’t think it will do anything, but he said we could try.

“The third option is that he is willing to give a antibody and chemo combination that I was looking to go to America for if we can fund the drugs, which is obviously not a problem.

“However he believes if we do that we could lose Bradley through treatment and we will be in hospital for at least two months.”

Bradley Lowery with his mum Gemma.

“He believes regardless of the three options we have they all have the same outcome and that is Bradley will lose his fight.”

The family will now take time to think through the options.

Gemma, who is also mum to Kieran, 14, added: “I honestly have no words to how heartbroken I am right now.

“I really don’t know how I’m going to make a decision either to take my baby home and have a couple of months with him or put him through more gruelling treatment that could leave him fighting for his life and to have the same outcome.”

Bradley Lowery with mum Gemma, dad Carl and brother Kieran.

The family have stressed the £700,000-plus raised so far as part of a campaign to fund the specialist treatment for Bradley in America will still go to help others if he cannot be given the care.