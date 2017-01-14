Important sexual health advice issued on STI Day

People in Hartlepool have been issued important sexual health advice following the New Year party season.

Today is National Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Day, following the period health bosses say people are most likely to have unprotected sex.

The service is free and provides confidential sexual health advice to people of all ages, genders and orientations Louise Wallace

Treatment and advice on sexual health issues, emergency contraception and free condoms are available through the Teesside Sexual Health Service.

The service is commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council and based at the One Life Centre, on Park Road.

Louise Wallace, Hartlepool’s director of public health, said: “Unprotected sex increases the risk of catching sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhoea and chlamydia leading to possible complications in later life, including infertility.

“Common STIs like chlamydia can take two weeks to be detectable so the middle of January is the perfect time to get tested.

“The service is free and provides confidential sexual health advice to people of all ages, genders and orientations.

“Everyone is welcome to use the service and you don’t need to see a GP first.”

Appointments can be booked online, or by calling 0300 3301122.

Phone lines are open 24 hours a day Monday to Friday.

There are similar services in Stockton-on-Tees, Middlesbrough and Redcar.

For more information, visit www.thesexualhealthhub.co.uk