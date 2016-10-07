Inspirational teacher raised £10,000 for hospital that saved his life after brain injury

An inspiring teacher has raised £10,000 for the hospital which saved his life after he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Sean Dolan, 27, was playing five-a-side football in October 2013 when an accident changed his life.

Sean Dolan before the Great North Run.

The primary school teacher, from Billingham, fell into a wall during the game and was knocked out, suffering a fracture to his skull and swelling and bleeding on the brain.

Sean was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where the bleed on his brain caused him to suffer seizures.

Doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve the pressure on his brain and put him into an induced coma for five days.

Now three years on, he’s thanked the hospital and its staff by handing over £10,000.

Sean Dolan at James Cook Hospital.

He said: “I didn’t really set a target for myself at first, I didn’t walk out of hospital and decide I was going to raise £10,000.

“But after I did a couple of events and started nearing that amount, people suggested I should go for it.

“I still didn’t believe I could do it, but the amount of support I’ve had from my friends and family has been unbelievable.”

On the first anniversary of his accident, Sean took part in an Olympic-length triathlon at Billingham’s Forum Theatre, and raised £4,018.06.

The second anniversary saw him organise a 24-hour football game at Stockton Riverside College, where he suffered his injury, raising £4,482.95.

And this year, he tackled the Great North Run. He completed the 13.1-mile course in 1hr 52mins and 1sec, raising £1,711.02, taking him over his fundraising target.

Since coming out of the coma, Sean has battled back to health through physical and cognitive rehabilitation.

He said: “All I wanted was to raise some money for the hospital that saved my life, so that when someone else is in that position they can get the help they need too.

“Having been in that position I know how tough it can be.”

Sean also took part in the Middlesbrough 10K as part of his training for the Great North Run.

He added: “At about the halfway point, I went past James Cook and it was quite emotional. Seeing it was a great motivator to carry on what I was doing.

“People have asked me if I’m done raising money for the hospital now, but I’m definitely not.”