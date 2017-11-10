Jobs boost as fashion retailer opens new store in Middleton Grange shopping centre

A new clothing store has provided a jobs boost for Hartlepool as it opened its doors for the first time.

Plus-size fashion retailer Yours Clothing has opened the store in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Seven new jobs have been created at the new shop, located opposite Pandora, and bosses are still recruiting for a store manager.

Yours Clothing bosses say it is the UK’s fastest growing plus-size fashion retailer, known for its wide range of ladies fashion in sizes 16-36, including clothing, lingerie, footwear and accessories.

Goodie bags were handed out during the opening to the first customers through the door, a chance to win a £50 gift card in store alongside a chance to win a £100 personal shopping experience.

Yours Clothing now has 126 stores throughout the UK, 12 internationally and an online shop.

The brand also offers a next day click and collect service via online and in-store and can also be found through wholesale stockist’s eBay and Amazon.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are very excited and passionate towards rapidly growing our stores in the UK and for our 126th Yours Clothing store to open its doors in Hartlepool.

“Our nearest store in the surrounding area is 16 miles away in Middlesbrough, so we are delighted to be bringing another store to the North East of England and filling this gap within our store portfolio.”