Join in the annual RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

Householders in Hartlepool are being urged to fill up their bird feeders this weekend in support of an annual event.

The RSPB is asking people to watch and count their garden birds for this year’s Big Garden Birdwatch.

The world’s largest garden wildlife survey, now in its 38th year, takes place from Saturday to Monday.

People are asked to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden or local public space, then send their results to the RSPB.

In response to demand, for the first time this year the Birdwatch will take place over three days, including the Monday, giving workers the opportunity to take a screen break and participate from their office gardens.

People can also check at nature reserves such as the RSPB site at Saltholme.

To take part in Big Garden Birdwatch 2017, watch the birds in your garden or local park for one hour at some point over the three days.

And you only need to count the birds that land in where you are watching, not those flying over.

You then inform the RSPB of the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.

Download a free pack at rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

Results will be published in March.