KLM renews agreement with Durham Tees Valley Airport after passenger boost

Airline KLM has renewed a long term agreement with Durham Tees Valley airport after seeing an increase in the number of passengers using its Amsterdam service.

KML has revealed that it has achieved a five per cent growth in passengers in the 12 months to June 2016 as it renews a new long term agreement with the airport.

Warner Rootliep, General manager of Air France KLM for UK and Ireland “We have had a long-standing successful relationship with Durham Tees Valley Airport which is reflected in the very positive growth we have seen recently.

“We have seen strong performance on our traffic to Amsterdam, as well as connecting across our worldwide network.

“This demonstrates the importance of the service, especially to the region’s business community, providing access to destinations across the world.

"We are looking forward to continuing to work with the airport and playing a role in its future progress.”

Added Robert Hough, chairman of Peel Airports “This new agreement with KLM provides stability for our operations and will, I am sure, be welcomed by the many business people who depend on the service to reach their global markets.

“The overall growth in passenger numbers is key to supporting the strategy set out in the airport Master Plan of delivering the services needed by the local business community and reflecting the importance of the airport, as set out in Lord Heseltine’s report on the regeneration of the Tees Valley.”