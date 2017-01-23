Ladies’ rugby is taking off in Hartlepool

Ladies rugby is on the up in Hartlepool as women flock to new sessions to play the sport.

Over 20 women took part in a launch event by Hartlepool Ladies Rugby at Mayfield Park, aimed at introducing ladies to the basic skills of rugby union in a fun and friendly environment.

The Hartlepool ladies rugby launch event at Mayfield Park.

Liam Lester, director of rugby at Hartlepool Rugby Club, said: “It just goes to show that there is an appetite out there to get involved in something new and exciting.

“The ladies have been so receptive and enthusiastic that it has been a pleasure to watch.

“You can really see a community and bond coming together despite the initiative only being in it’s infancy.”

Vicky Coates, who attended the sessions, added: “It’s been great to learn new skills and watch some of the ladies give rugby a try for the first time.

“There’s been lots of laughs and smiles on faces which is fantastic to see and what it is all about.”

The demand for recreational women’s and girl’s rugby opportunities has significantly increased over the past couple of years following the success of the women’s international team and Great Britain’s participation in the sevens competition at last year’s Rio Olympics.

Elsewhere, Hartlepool Rovers has announced it is part of England Rugby’s new campaign ‘Meet Your Inner Warrior’.

The campaign aims to encourage more women and girls to take up contact rugby.

The club’s Meet Your Inner Warrior session takes place on Wednesday, at 6.30pm, with fully qualified coaches.

There will be food and drinks available after and a free draw.

Any ladies 18 years of age and older can attend.

To sign up for the Warrior Camp, go to www.EnglandRugby.com/InnerWarrior.

For more on Hartlepool Ladies Rugby Club email hindstewart@gmail.com or vickycoates87@hotmail.co.uk.