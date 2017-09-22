Laundry meeting led to 60 years of marriage for Hartlepool couple

Many congratulations to happy Hartlepool couple Ronnie and Joan Farman who have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Ronnie, 82, and Joan, 78, tied the knot at St Hilda’s Church, on the Headland, on September 21, 1957.

They celebrated their Diamond Anniversary yesterday at their home in Rift House.

Love blossomed after the couple met in the mid 1950s when Joan worked in the packing room at The Hartlepools’ Steam Laundry, in Raby Road.

At that time the town was still divided into Hartlepool (the Headland) where Joan lived, and West Hartlepool.

Joan said: “We both worked at the laundry. Ronnie used to deliver the laundry and I used to work in the packing room.”

After around 13 years at the laundry, the couple both went to work at Catcote School for disabled youngsters in Catcote Road for many years.

Ronnie was the caretaker for 26 years, while Joan cleaned and helped to support the children, racking up an impressive 24 years.

Joan said: “That was really nice. The kids were so lovely.”

The couple spent their special anniversary welcoming a steady stream of friends to their home for celebratory drinks and snacks.

They were also given a beautiful cake for the occasion.

Ronnie, supported by Joan, is currently taking things easy after recovering from a recent stay in hospital.

But Joan still finds time to walk their beloved dog and get out for a spot of shopping.

Overall, she said she and Ronnie have been very happy.

“We all have our ups and downs but you get through them,” said Joan.