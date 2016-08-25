English Martyrs hail “excellent” GCSE results

Leaders at English Martyrs school praised hard-working students for an excellent set of GCSE results.

There were scenes of jubilation and relief this morning when teenagers opened their results after weeks of waiting.

The school achieved a pass rate of 63% for students earning five or more top A* to C grades including maths and English, and 66% in all subjects.

Headteacher Stephen Hammond said: “Our students are to be congratulated on these results.

“The fact that 66% of our students have achieved five or more A*-C grades is something of which we are very proud.”

Top performing students include straight A girl Olivia Benson, 16, who achieved five A* and five As.

She said: “I’m really, really pleased with them. I wasn’t expecting to do this well and thought a lot of exams had gone pretty bad but apparently not.”

Another high flier was Sarah Storey who achieved four A*s and five As.

And Berand Dos Santos, originally from Portugal and who joined English Martyrs three years ago with English as his second language, gained two A*, six As and three Bs.

Berand, of the Hart Lane area, said: “I didn’t expect so much to be honest.

“I would have been buzzing with a C in English but I got a B.”

Berand is off to Hartlepool Sixth Form College in September where he has been awarded a football scholarship and to study A-levels.

Martin Antoszczak, 16, who hopes to become a surgeon, secured two A*, six As and two Bs. He said: “I didn’t have any particular expectations so I’m obviously happy and pleased with my results.”

And Elizabeth Shanks achieved nine grade A passes and an A* in English Language.

As well as the large number of students who are staying on to study A Level courses, many are beginning apprenticeships and employment.

Two students, Alisha Dixon and Patrick Mulvey, have been fast tracked onto the Caterpillar Apprenticeship Scheme in an outstanding opportunity.

