Hartlepool dad’s story inspires others to go for life changing MS treatment abroad

A Hartlepool dad has inspired people from across the country to undergo the life changing MS treatment he received.

Eric Thomson, 50, from Jowitt Road, underwent pioneering Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) in Mexico earlier this year in the hope of slowing, if not stopping the progression of his primary progressive MS (PPMS)and improve mobility.

Sarah Waters is raising money to undergo a Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation after being inspired by Eric Thomson's story.

Since returning home, Eric has seen a vast improvement in his mobility and says he is on the road to recovery. Now his story has inspired MS patients across the country to undergo the same treatment.

Mum Sarah Waters, 47, from Poole, was one such patient who has decided to go for the treatment after Eric’s story renewed her hope of having a future.

She is now fundraising to pay for the surgery. She said: “I have primary progressive MS and Eric’s success story has inspired me to go for the treatment.

“After reading his story I have been in contact with Eric and have decided to go ahead with fundraising to have the HSCT treatment in the Philippines.

“His story has given me hope, as just nine months ago I started to get very low at how fast my MS was deteriorating.

“After a months stay in hospital it was apparent that I needed full time care. I felt like I had no quality of life and I looked into going to assisted suicide clinic Dignitas in Switzerland.

“I was at rock bottom, but then I saw a post on Facebook of a chap who had PPMS and had stem cell therapy and I felt a glimmer of hope.

“I researched into it and I want to give this a go.”

Eric said he was thrilled his story has inspired others. He said: “I am over the moon she is going for it. My intention was if I could change one person’s life with my story then I would have paid it forward. It is great that the treatment has given her something to look forward to. It is a lot of money but you can’t put a price on your health.”