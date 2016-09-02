Hartlepool milk vending machine first in North East

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

If you like your milk fresh from the cow it does not come much fresher than this.

Elwick dairy farmer Andrew Sturrock has launched a new vending machine that allows villagers to serve themselves with a pinta or two of the white stuff that has been freshly milked that day.

Home Farm in Elwick, near Hartlepool, has installed a raw milk vending machine, where the public can purchase it. Pictured with some of the milk is 7-year-old Louis Richmond. Picture: TOM BANKS

It is the first of its kind in the North East and Andrew says raw milk offers great health benefits.

He bought the machine after seeing an item on them on the BBC’s Countryfile programme.

Andrew, 46, a third generation dairy farmer, of Home Farm, said: “We have installed the vending machine as a way of adding value to our products and also because of the low prices we get from selling conventionally to the dairy.”

Every morning, Andrew pours 120 litres of raw milk fresh from his 180-herd into the machine after it has first been filtered to remove any impurities and then chilled.

Customers take a one or two litre bottle from the fridge, or they can take their own along to save on waste, put their money in and push a button to fill up.

The milk in the machine is changed each and every day so customers know what they are buying is never more than 24 hours old.

Andrew added: “It has a lot more vitamins and calcium as opposed to supermarket milk that gets lost in the pasteurisation and homogenized to make it last longer on the shelf. And it is only 4% fat.”

Although it is unpasteurised, Andrew’s milk has been approved by the Food Standards Agency after passing a series of tests.

A milk churn directing villagers to the milk vending machine

The ending compartment automatically sterilized after each use.

Andrew said the reaction from customers so far has been very positive.

Seven-year-old Louis Richmond, pictured, lapped it up straight from the bottle when he paid a visit yesterday.

He said: “We have been running for nine days now and even from day one we sold 80 litres and around 60 litres each day since.

“We have had a lot of good feedback through Facebook and verbally.

“People love the taste and keep coming back.

“I’m hoping it’s going to grow and grow as word gets around.”

The vending machine is open daily between 6am to 7pm located just off the village green.

