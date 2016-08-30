Sentence date fixed for sex abuser Gerald Martin

Disgraced Hartlepool funeral director Gerald Martin must wait another two months to learn his fate for sexually abusing five boys over two decades.

Martin, 66, is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was found guilty earlier this month of all charges against him following a trial lasting several weeks at Teesside Crown Court.

A custodial sentence of substantial length in terms of years is inevitable in this case Judge Simon Phillips

He is being held on remand in prison after a report by the probation service was ordered.

Due to the busy diaries of the leading barristers in the case, who are both Queen’s Counsel, Martin is due to be sentenced on Friday, November 4.

On the last occasion, Judge Simon Phillips QC said: “A custodial sentence of substantial length in terms of years is inevitable in this case.”

The trial heard that Martin led a double life as a committed churchgoer, Boys’ Brigade leader and respected businessman, while at the same time abusing boys in public toilets.

It was also said he used his funeral parlour in Park Road and other buildings.

Victim impact statements are due to be read out at the sentencing.

Martin, of Valley Close, Hartlepool, was convicted of seven counts of indecent assault, three of committing a serious sexual offence, three of attempting to commit a serious sexual assault and one of false imprisonment.