Man admits causing the death of grandad by dangerous driving

A man has admitted causing the death of a new grandfather in a horror smash.

Tony Stokoe, 50, died at the scene of the collision after a black BMW 320 collided with his silver Seat Ibiza in Salter’s Lane, Shotton Colliery, just before noon on Saturday, November 5.

Tony Stokoe, pictured with wife Marie.

The impact of the collision demolished a bus stop in the street and the road was strewn with the wreckage of the vehicles.

Ryan Gilling has now admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Teesside Crown Court.

The 26-year-old, of Hutton Henry, was remanded in custody until Friday, January 20, when he will be sentenced after reports have been prepared by the Probation Service.

Mr Stokoe, from Wheatley Hill, had just become a grandad for the first time when his life was claimed by the crash.

Tony lived life to the full, and as a keen biker he loved riding his motorcycles to favourite spots in Whitby and Scarborough. Marie Stokoe

Two other men, aged 33 and 28 and both from Shotton Colliery, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender by Durham Constabulary.

They remain on bail pending further inquiries.

Following the tragedy, his wife Marie, 48, said the father-of-three lived for his family and worked hard to provide for them.

In a statement released by Durham Constabulary, she added: “Tony was a loving husband, dad to Danielle, 25, Abbie, 17, and Adam, 23, grandad to seven-week-old Gracie-Mae, uncle, brother and son.

The aftermath of the crash in Salter's Lane, Shotton Colliery, on November 5, 2016.

“Tony lived life to the full, and as a keen biker he loved riding his motorcycles to favourite spots in Whitby and Scarborough.

He also liked listening to rock music while working on his bikes and cars in his garage.

“He was full of fun and a real practical joker who always had the last laugh.”

Marie added: “We had recently become grandparents for the first time and Tony loved spending time with Gracie-Mae.

“He was excited about what the future might hold for her.”

An inquest into Mr Stokoe’s death has previously been opened and adjourned by the coroner following a hearing at his court in Crook.