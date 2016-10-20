New 50-home Hartlepool housing development given the green light

Plans for a new 50-home development in Hartlepool have been approved by councillors.

Outline planning permission was granted yesterday for the houses and open space on land at Nelson Farm, in Nelson Lane.

The development will seriously add pressure to an environment that is already under pressure affecting existing residents’ quality of life Derek Redwood, objector

Residents in cul-de-sacs Jaywood Close and Applewood Close where the new development will be accessed from raised a number of concerns.

But councillors said although they sympathised the council cannot currently meet the town’s housing demands for the next five years and the development would probably win on appeal if they refused it.

Objector Derek Redwood, of Applewood Close, said the area was already overdeveloped, roads are narrow and there is a lack of amenities, especially for children who play in the roads.

He said: “The development will seriously add pressure to an environment that is already under pressure affecting existing residents’ quality of life.”

Flooding fears were raised but the agent for the applicant said they had been addressed with the submission of a detailed drainage design.

Ward councillor Paul Beck said the applicant must give a firm commitment to address residents’ concerns.

Agent Robin Wood said: “We have worked constructively with officers throughout the planning application to the point where there are no objections from officers or statutory consultees on the key issues.”

Councillor Ray Martin-Wells said: “Every bone in my body feels for the residents. We don’t have a five year housing supply therefore we have to take that into account.”