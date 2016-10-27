Nissan joy as Sunderland plant gets TWO new models

Nissan is to build TWO new models at its Sunderland plant.

The car giant announced after its Executive Committee meeting today that it will produce the next Qashqai and add production of the next X-Trail model at Sunderland.

The production line at Sunderland'sNissan plant.

Nissan’s decision follows the U.K. government’s commitment to ensure that the Sunderland plant remains competitive. As a result, Nissan will increase its investment in Sunderland, securing and sustaining the jobs of more than 7,000 workers at the plant.

“I am pleased to announce that Nissan will continue to invest in Sunderland,” said Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Nissan.

"Our employees there continue to make the plant a globally competitive powerhouse, producing high-quality, high-value products every day.

"The support and assurances of the U.K. government enabled us to decide that the next-generation Qashqai and X-Trail will be produced at Sunderland. I welcome British Prime Minister Theresa May’s commitment to the automotive industry in Britain and to the development of an overall industrial strategy."

Nissan’s Sunderland plant opened in 1986 and has produced almost nine million cars since.

One in three British cars is produced in Sunderland, which is the UK’s largest car plant of all time. In addition, 80% of production from Sunderland is exported to more than 130 international markets.

More than two million Qashqai’s have been built in Sunderland in less than 10 years. In addition to the 7,000 direct employees at Sunderland, the plant supports a further 28,000 British automotive supply chain jobs. To date, Nissan has invested more than £3.7 billion in Sunderland.