One last push for children’s gift appeal

Residents are being urged to give the gift of Christmas in the final few weeks of a Mail-backed appeal.

Our Give a Little Gift initiative has so far gathered in hundreds of donations this year.

And there is still time for you to buy a present and pass it on to someone less fortunate.

Town firm MKM Building Supplies has generously committed to once again being a drop off point for donations and today called for a final push with Christmas Day now less than three weeks away.

All items donated are handed over to Hartlepool organisations which help those in need.

Hundreds of items have already been handed in to the appeal, but organisers hope that even more will be donated so that no child goes without a present this Christmas Day.

Branch manager at MKM’s Burn Road store Mick Sumpter said: “We have had loads of gifts already handed in to us here and there must be about 250 now.

“There are people coming in all of the time so there is a lot of stuff to be given to those who need it.

“In the next few days we’ll be contacting the organisations in Hartlepool who will come to take the gifts away because we don’t want anything to be left over.”

Mr Sumpter added that staff at the company have once again been overwhelmed at the generosity of customers and the general public.

“Every time people in we say how much we appreciate what they are doing by donating one or a number of gifts,” he said.

“We’re really very grateful to everyone. One man came in and donated about £300-worth of presents, saying to us that he does it every year and that’s just fantastic.

“Our customers too have been brilliant in bringing things in to give to the appeal.

“But now we want to remind people that we are still here and open with Christmas Day just a few weeks away.

“If anyone who hasn’t yet donated could come forward then that would be great.”

Gifts can be donated to MKM Building Supplies between 7.30am and 5.30pm from Monday to Friday or from 7.30am to noon on Saturdays.

Items should be unwrapped when handed over to the appeal.