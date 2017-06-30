One man taken to hospital with serious injuries after road accident in Hartlepool

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road accident in Hartlepool.

It is believed a motorcyclist has collided with a tree.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 16.33 to a report of a road traffic collision in Seaton Lane.

"We sent a rapid response ambulance and the air ambulance. We are transporting a patient by road, with support from the air ambulance crew, to James Cook Hospital with serious injuries."

A spokesman for the Great North Air Ambulance Service said: "We have accompanied a male patient to hospital."