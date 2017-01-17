Police launch search for new leaders to join inspector programme

Cleveland Police is inviting people from outside the force to apply to join as an inspector.

The embattled force, which has bene hit by a string of scandals in recent years, says fresh ways of working are needed in today’s police service.

It launched its Direct Entry Inspector Programme yesterday aimed at attracting “exceptional individuals” with proven leadership and management skills.

Deputy Chief Constable Simon Nickless said: “Cleveland Police is participating in the Direct Entry Inspector programme, and this will be a great opportunity for those with leadership experience to apply to be a police officer.

“The issues faced by today’s police service call for fresh ideas and new ways of working, and direct entry programmes can change the composition of police leadership by bringing in a greater diversity of experience, thinking perspectives and backgrounds.

“Direct entrants can support existing police leaders to bring about fundamental, positive changes to police culture.”

Roles of an inspector include planning and directing a team of officers and staff, managing operations, leading briefings, and reviewing and responding to incidents as they happen.

Successful candidates will have to undergo background checks into finances, political links, fitness and any criminal record.

Salaries start at about £48,500 a year increasing on completion of the programme.

People can find out more at an open event at Teesside University today from 4.30pm-6.30pm or visit www.leadbeyond.police.uk