Police reassure public after stabbing rumours near Hartlepool

Police have reassured the public after concerns about a possible stabbing near Hartlepool.

Talk had been rife on social media about a rumoured stabbing and armed police response in the Trimdon area.

Sedgefield police said they have received enquiries from concerned members of the public.

Officers took to facebook to confirm they had not received any reports of any stabbing and added that there had been no armed officers deployed.

The post read: "As far as we are aware there have been no reports to police with regards to this, and no armed response was deployed to the Trimdon area.

"As always crimes should be reported via the 101 non emergency number, or 999 in an emergency."