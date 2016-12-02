Police trying to trace Hartlepool man missing from home

Police are appealing for information to help find a Hartlepool man who has gone missing from home.

Darren Joseph Jack, 28, left an address on Wordsworth Avenue in Hartlepool at 10:30am yesterday, Thursday, December 1.

Darren was last seen wearing a navy Nike cap, a black Regatta coat, a grey McKenzie jumper, a white Adidas t-shirt, blue Adidas bottoms and black trainers.

It is believed he is driving a blue Citreon C3 and he was last sighted driving west on the A179 out of Hartlepool at 11:50am yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.