Police warning to stick to drink drive limit following release of new gin and tonic lollies

Police are warning drivers that using new gin and tonic ice lollies to cool off could land them in hot water.

The lollies, in gin and tonic, prosecco and peach bellini, have become more popular as the British weather hots up, but each has an alcohol content of around 4.5%.

With the same content as your average pint, police officers are warning drivers that they need to make sure they stick to the legal limits – like they would with alcoholic drinks.

The lollies are a new trend for the summer and officers who see the devastating effects of drink driving are concerned that in ice form, drivers could be lulled into a false sense of security.

The reminder comes as part of a national summer drink and drug drive campaign.

Acting Inspector Harry Simpson from the Cleveland and Durham Operations Unit said: “These lollies are becoming really popular and it’s easy to forget that they contain alcohol and aren’t just flavouring.

"On a hot summer’s day it is easy to lose count of how many you have, and then get behind the wheel of a car.

“If you wouldn’t consider drinking a gin and tonic or cocktail when driving, then you shouldn’t consider having one of these lollies.

"We always recommend that drivers refrain from any alcohol as the effects differ depending on age, weight and metabolism and to check packaging to understand if there is any alcohol in what they are eating or drinking.”