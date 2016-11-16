Search

Poll: Do you back the petition to close stores on Boxing Day?

Do you want to see shops closed on Boxing Day?

Do you want to see shops closed on Boxing Day?

11
Have your say

Scoffing leftovers with loved ones in front of a roaring fire, or hitting the High Street in search of post-Xmas bargains - what will you be up to this Boxing Day?

We’re asking readers for their views after a petition to ban shops from opening on Boxing Day hit more than 100,000 signatures.

The petition, which needs a further 45,000 signatures in order to be considered by Parliament, argues Boxing Day should be viewed as a “religious holiday” and a time for families to spend quality time together.

While the idea is a hit with workers fed up with having to lift the shutters so soon after Christmas, some have slammed the petition, claiming times have moved on and Boxing Day sales provide a necessary boost for businesses.

What do you think? Take our poll or leave a comment.