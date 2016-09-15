Prepare for heavy rain as weather warning issued for North East

Severe weather is on its way in the North East.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as heavy rain is set to fall on the region tomorrow.

The weather has taken a dramatic turn in the last couple of days. It was only on Tuesday that a health warning was issued ahead of what was expected to be the hottest September day in more than 50 years.

Britain's Indian summer was set to sizzle with temperatures potentially reaching 31C, and temperatures in the North East reached up to 25C.

The next few days is going to be a different story.

Today is set to be overcast, with temperatures reaching a high of 16C and a low of 14C.

Tomorrow will see heavy rain for most of the day, with a yellow warning in place from 1am up until 8pm. Temperatures will range from 12C to 17C.

The Met Office is predicting that the weather from Saturday through to Wednesday will be cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 10C to 18C.