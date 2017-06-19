Robbers push man off bike and steal it

A man had his bike stolen as he sat on it in Hartlepool.

The 51-year-old was on his purple GT Aggressor behind the bus stop next to the old Odeon on Raby Road, at 11.30am on Friday.

He was leaning against railings when two men approached him, pushed him off the bike which has lime coloured forks, then took it and went down Young Street with one of them riding it and the other walking next to him.

Both men are described as over 6’ tall, in their early 20s, one had brown hair and one had blond hair. They had their faces covered.

The victim was not injured during the incident which took place at around, however he was left shaken.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have seen the bike being used or offered for sale is asked to contact Dc Amanda Luke at Hartlepool Volume Crime Team via the 101 number.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.