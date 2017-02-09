Russell Brand makes customers feel like stars after calling into salon

A salon was left star struck after film star and comedian Russell Brand called in for a chat.

Staff and customers at Uppal Cutz in Warren Road, Hartlepool, were stunned when Brand waved as he passed by yesterday afternoon.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool is being used to film a new comedy series.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor, author and activist then called in on the way back from a walk while filming a new comedy being shot at the nearby University Hospital of Hartlepool.

In January last year, a pilot for the BBC called Hospital People was made in an unused area of the site.

The makers of Cuckoo and Trollied have since been commissioned to make a full series.

Brand’s appearance in the town comes after Mark Williams, who played Arthur Weasley in the Harry Potter films and appeared in The Fast Show, recently called in to the Mumbai restaurant for a series of evening meals.

He asked how the business was going and he was really polite and really nice. Violet Draper

Violet Draper, 31, who runs Uppal Cutz with Natalie Stevens, 33, said: “I was stood doing somebody’s hair when one of the customers in the waiting area and shouted ‘Oh my God’ and I said ‘What’s the matter?’ because she had shouted really loudly.

“I looked around and there was Russell Brand and he waved and smiled as he walked past and then I just carried on with my chop.

“Then 15 minutes later be came back up and came in, I just didn’t know what to say.

“He asked if we wanted any photos taken and I was in the middle of doing a cut and colour so was in a bit of a mess, but he asked if any of the customers would like to have their picture with him.

Russell Brand, snapped by Violet Draper, as he nephews Anthony Draper, 10, and Aiden Draper, 11, have their photo taken with him.

“He asked how the business was going and he was really polite and really nice.

“The customers were really excited and laughing and he was so nice to them.”

Members of Violet’s family, sisters-in-law Melanie White-Draper and Jennifer Draper and nephews, cousins and West View Primary pupils Anthony Draper, 10, and Aiden Draper, 12, where among those in the hairdressers at the time.

Natalie added: “The customers were over the moon and were all smiling.

“He said he might come back in because his hair is getting a bit too long.

“He said he was doing a series, a comedy, which is being filmed at Hartlepool hospital.

“It’s definitely good for the town. Apparently he was out stretching his legs and was having a walk about to see what was around.”

The women run the salon owned by Tej Uppal, who also has the neighbouring newsagent.