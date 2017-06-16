Seaton festival organisers predict a great event

A rock festival organiser is predicting the Seaton Carew event will have a crowd of 5,000 - and he also issued a reassuring message to fans.

The ticket-only Seaton Rock will be held on Saturday, July 1, with Cast, Space, and The Strypes all on the bill.

The event, which has been organised by Ian Young with help from John Rogers and Joanne Winter, will see all funds go to local cancer charities.

Ian today said: “I am hoping and expecting to have 5,000 people there. I just want to bring something to Hartlepool that everyone enjoys.”

He also reassured fans that all licences for the event were in place after revealing that he had received a number of messages from people.

Ian spoke after plans to bring Tinie Tempah to Hartlepool for a gig at the end of next month looked uncertain after promoters were given extra time to provide vital information to police and the council.

A licensing committee meeting at Hartlepool Civic Centre heard vital information on the organisation of the show had not been received and efforts by the borough council’s Commercial Services Team and Cleveland Police to contact the promoters had been unsuccessful.

But Ian had a message for all those who had booked for Seaton Rock and who were contacting him to ask if the Seaton event’s licences were in place. He said: “Seaton Rock is licensed. All licences have been granted ror Seaton Rock to go ahead.”

Seaton Rock will see bands take to the stage at Coach Car Park, in Seaton Carew. They will be there to wow crowds from 11am to 10pm on Saturday, July 1.

Also entertaining music fans, will be rock band The White Negroes from Hartlepool, along with The Endeavours, a Hartlepool-based five piece band playing original, rock and blues-influenced, tracks.

Dig the Old Breed from Hartlepool will also be joined by Fire Lady Luck from Sunderland, Central Parade from Shildon and King Mojo from Middlesbrough.

Ian said a small quantity of tickets are still available, from ModMania on Seaton Carew seafront, or online by visiting the website at www.SeatonRock.com.