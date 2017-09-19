Starbucks plan second drive-through coffee shop in Hartlepool

Plans have been submitted to open a second drive through Starbucks coffee shop in Hartlepool.

Applicant Burney Estates Ltd is hoping to gain planning permission to build the development on land in Green Street, Hartlepool.

It is the former site of Hartlepool Snooker Club, which had to be demolished after a devastating fire three years ago.

Just last month, the council approved plans for another drive-through Starbucks at the Tees Bay Retail Park off Brenda Road.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant states: “The application site is just outside the designated town centre boundary and was previously a mix of commercial units.

“The site is currently derelict since the building was demolished.

“Starbucks have noted the prominence and identified the location as ideal for their business.”

It adds the site is within easy walking distance of local facilities and good road networks.

The site already has planning permission for a new commercial building comprising five workshop units on the ground floor and three independent office units on the first floor.

Hartlepool Borough Council granted full planning permission last year, but the site is still undeveloped.

The applicants for the Starbucks say their scheme will create 10 more jobs than the other “speculative” plan.

The design and access statement adds: “Starbucks propose to employ 15 full time staff and 10 part-time staff.

“The new application provides jobs to 10 more people compared with the previous approved scheme.

“The development will make efficient use of land that is currently derelict and provide jobs through the means of shift work.”

A total of 20 Spaces are included in the scheme along with room for three vehicles in the existing lay-by.

Outdoor seating and landscaping is also proposed.

In a letter to the council in support of the development, Andrew Cooke, director of Dovetail Architects, states: “The proposal is for an attractive modern building replacing the speculative development with one that offers more jobs with a stable employer and improved highway safety.

“Hence the proposed development is a very sustainable addition to the local economy.”

No decision has yet been made and people can comment on the application in the planning section at www.hartlepool.gov.uk. The reference is H/2017/0483.

The council aims to make a decision by early November.