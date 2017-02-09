Taxi driver lost licence after council appeals decision

A taxi driver lost his licence and been ordered to pay court costs after a judge backed a council’s appeal.

Peter James White had his taxi licence revoked after a judge at Durham Crown Court backed Durham County Council’s bid.

White was ordered to pay the council £3,888 costs.

It comes following an appeal by the council against Peterlee Magistrates Court’s decision to allow him to hold a licence.

Magistrates’ dealt with Mr White’s appeal against the council’s decision that he should not be licensed.

It came after the council had chosen not to renew his licence.

The council says its committee had found Mr White, 40, of Tempest Court, Wynyard, was not a fit and proper person to drive taxis after hearing of a previous conviction considered relevant to his suitability to be licensed.

The committee also based its decision on his failure to declare the previous conviction to the authority and complaints of aggressive behaviour towards council and enforcement officers.

Joanne Waller, Durham County Council’s head of environment, health and consumer protection, said: “When deciding whether someone is fit and proper to drive taxis, it is only right that we consider convictions which might impair their suitability to be licensed. These could include road traffic offences such as speeding or breaching laws which prevent drivers plying for hire.

“We will continue to take our duty of deciding who is fit and proper to drive taxis extremely seriously.”