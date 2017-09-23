Teenage scooter rider remains in hospital after collision with car

A 19-year-old is still in hospital after coming off his bike near to a junction.

The teenager was airlifted to the James Cook University Hospital by the Great North Air Ambulance following the collision, which happened yesterday at 11.20am on Oxford Road, Hartlepool, close to the junction of Tristram Avenue.

The silver Yamaha 125 motor scooter he was riding collided with a white VW Polo, resulting in the rider suffering a broken shoulder blade and leg.

He remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The road was closed off for around an hour after the incident to allow the rider to be treated and taken to hospital and scene cleared of debris and the damaged vehicles.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the investigating officer PC Neil Armstrong of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number.

Callers are asked to quote event 171530.