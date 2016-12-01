“Thanks for everything you did” – Social media users pay tribute to hero blood biker Martin Dixon

Social media users have left emotional tributes to blood biker Martin Dixon hailing him a ‘true gent’ and an ‘unsung hero’.

Mr Dixon, 56, was collecting blood from the University Hospital of Hartlepool to take to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on Easington Road, Hartlepool, on Monday.

Martin Dixon is survived by a wife and two children.

The dad-of-two, a volunteer and committee member for blood bike charity Bloodrun Emergency Voluntary Service (EVS), suffered serious injuries in the crash – which happened at about 7.05pm – and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Dixon, from the Billingham area, had been with the charity for about five years,

After hearing the tragic news Mail readers took to social media in their dozens, to pay their respects.

Joanne Armstrong wrote on Facebook: “My son is blood transfusion dependant and relies on gentlemen like Martin to transport his blood to Hartlepool for his treatment.

“A true unsung hero giving up his time for others.

“RIP and much respect and thanks for everything you did.

“A true hero lots of love to your family.”❤

Vicky Coates posted: “Such a unsung hero,. God bless Martin and love to your family.”

Angela Field added: “You were a hero in the true sense of the word,”

And Carole Atkinson wrote: “God bless you for all you did. Rest in peace,” while Gary Percy Peacock said: “Tragic, and just awful.”

Julie Turnbull Wilson posted: “So sad RIP. Thinking of his family and friends. God bless.”

Sarah Lewis added: “What a beautiful person. So very sad,” while Diane Liddle wrote: “No words, is there? What a gent.”

Tracey Helen posted: “Such very sad news. Thoughts and prayers to Martin’s immediate family and friends.”

Christine Palmieri said: “Lovely man, cannot believe it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” while Susan Bilton simply added: “Life’s so cruel at times. So, so sad.”

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “The collision also involved a black Citroen C3.

“The driver of this vehicle was uninjured.

“Mr Dixon leaves behind a wife and two children.

“The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Anthony Harrison from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 216884.”