Transport police confirm a person has died after being hit by a train

British Transport Police have confirmed that a person died this morning after being hit by a train at Billingham.

Officers were called to the line close to the town’s rail station at 11.40am today.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “Officers attended alongside paramedics, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers will now look to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated at suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Northern Rail train was operating on the Nunthorpe to Newcastle line via Sunderland and Hartlepool and as a result of the emergency passengers faced disruption this afternoon with trains delayed or cancelled.

The Grand Central line between Sunderland and London Kings Cross was also affected.

Services are expected to return to normal around 4pm.