Woman dies after coach and car crash on A19 slip road

A woman has died after a collision on an A19 slip road near Seaham, police have revealed.

The accident happened just off the northbound side of the A19 just before 11am today.

It is believed a coach collided with a Vauxhall Corsa on the A1018 slip road.

The Corsa driver, a woman in her 50s, had open-heart surgery at the scene.

She was then taken by road was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, where she sadly died from her injuries.

The driver of the coach, which wasn't carrying any passengers at the time, was shaken but uninjured.

The A19, along with several approach roads, were closed for several hours to allow the emergency services to attend the scene.

The Great North Air Ambulance, ambulance and fire Service were also in attendance, along with officers from Cleveland and Durham's specialist operations unit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the collision investigation unit on 0191 375 2159, quoting incident 116 of 23rd January.