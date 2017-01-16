Don’t be dim

Once again we are urging motorists to ensure they are as visible as possible at all times.

The advice comes as our members continue to report spotting vehicles with dangerous lighting defects.

Even though the long winter nights are now shortening, there are still huge numbers of vehicles with defective headlights on our roads.

They are causing a significant risk to themselves and others on dark days and wintry nights.

Such drivers are on the road with only 50% of the light they should have, causing other road users to easily mistake them for a motorbike.

Parking and slow speed manoeuvring are also made more risky, as the absence of light means impacts with parked vehicles, walls, posts and trees are more likely.

Meanwhile, too many drivers are making themselves harder to spot from behind when daytime visibility is reduced, because they’re relying on automatic lighting systems and front-only daytime running lights.

Drivers who consider that lights are for use only in darkness are also causing danger to themselves and others.

Again, far too many drivers are making journeys on gloomy winter days without switching their lights on.

Using dipped headlights for all journeys at this time of year is the safe option.

Dirt, ice, snow and frost all reduce the effectiveness of your car’s lights.

It’s also an offence to drive with obscured lights.

Make a careful check of lights before a journey to ensure they’re free from dirt and ice, and that they’re working properly.

Look after your vehicle’s lights and you have a much greater chance to see and be seen. It’s as simple as that.

After all, if you can see something you’re unlikely to hit it.

Likewise, if another road user can see you they’re less likely to hit you.

Neil Worth,

Road safety officer,

GEM Motoring Assist,

Station Road,

Forest Row.