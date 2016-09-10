Daniel Cope can’t wait for big revenge mission in Northern Area title bout

Daniel Cope’s wait for revenge is almost over.

The Hartlepool boxer meets Tom Whitfield in an eagerly-anticipated confrontation for the vacant Northern Area welterweight championship two weeks today.

We had a great fight last time and I think this one will be even better – and with a different winner DANIEL COPE

It is a re-match of a cracking derby back in March 2015 which Whitfield edged by just a point at Houghton-le-Spring.

“I’ve been counting down the days to this moment,” said Cope. “I can’t wait to bring the belt back to Hartlepool.”

The 26-year-old is in bullish mood ahead of the 10-round showdown in Morpeth with the unbeaten South Shields-trained boxer.

They were due to collide again in March in Gateshead, only for Whitfield to be forced to pull out after suffering a broken jaw in sparring.

But now, barring any last-minute mishaps, the rivals will square up at the Riverside Leisure Centre.

“I wasn’t sure it would ever happen,” laughed the Neil Fannan-trained star, who has won five of his six contests.

“We’ve wanted the fight ever since the last one finished!

“They didn’t want it and when they finally agreed to fight, Tom got injured.

“It’s fantastic to see Tom back and I’m looking forward to getting it on.

“We had a great fight last time and I think this one will be even better – and with a different winner.

“The last one was over six rounds and this one’s 10, and I think the distance will suit me.

“I feel really good, I’m flying at the moment.”

Cope is flying at Fannan’s Brierton gym, having quit the Gus Robinson Developments camp, where he was coached by dad, Peter.

He moved across town with his younger brother, Peter, who also features on the Morpeth bill.

Daniel says the brothers have settled into the Fannan stable, which is headlined by another pair of siblings, Martin and Tommy Ward.

“It’s going great with Neil,” said Daniel. “We’re so happy he agreed to take us on.

“I’m looking forward to my first fight with Neil, and Peter’s on the bill too, so that’s brilliant as well.”

It means the Barmy Army, the colourful band of Poolies, will be mobilised for the trip up the A1.

And Daniel said there is still a chance for fans to join the invasion of Morpeth.

“The fans have always given Peter and me fabulous support, wherever we’ve been fighting,” he said.

“It should be a great night and I’m looking forward to bringing that belt back with us.”

For tickets, contact Daniel on 07578 225245.