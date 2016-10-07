Hartlepool boxer Daniel Cope: There will be no mistakes this time

Daniel Cope insists there will be no repeat of his 2015 meeting with title rival Tom Whitfield because he has cut out his mistakes.

The fighters collide tomorrow night at Ashington, where the vacant Northern Area welterweight championship is on the line.

When the North-East neighbours met last year at Houghton, Whitfield earned the verdict over six rounds, South Shields defeating Hartlepool 58-57 on the scorecard of referee, Steve Hawkins.

This reporter also had Whitfield a point up after a great scrap, his counter-punching overcoming the pressing style of Cope.

But the popular Poolie says that the unbeaten 29-year-old triumphed only because of his errors.

“I was a bit scrappy, jumping in too much,” Cope told SportMail. “To be honest I think he had his success when I made mistakes.

“If I make no errors then he’ll have no success and I’ll win, 100%.”

Cope, who will come face to face with Whitfield at today’s weigh-in at Ashington Leisure Centre, believes his rival will be ‘on his bike’ when the action starts for real tomorrow night.

“He’ll do what he always do – he’ll run,” said the 26-year-old, who says he is in optimum shape.

“Tom will just sit on the back foot and it will be up to me to take the fight to him.

“One way or another I’ll beat him – it’s a longer fight tomorrow, I’ll take my time, but the result will be mine.

“I’ve been training the last three months so if I’m not fit now I never will be.

“I feel good and I’m more than confident about winning.”

Cope joined the Neil Fannan stable during the summer after the shock departure from the Gus Robinson Developments gym, where he and brother, Peter, were trained by their dad, Peter Snr.

The Cope brothers train alongside another pair of siblings, the Wards, who are on the verge of titleshots at super-bantamweight.

Daniel says the talent of the pair has rubbed off on the Copes, saying: “They are class acts, quality breeds quality, doesn’t it?”

Martin is pursuing European ambitions while Tommy, undefeated in 18 bouts, hopes to get a tilt at British champion Jazza Dickens in the new year.

Tommy will have a tune up tomorrow night in Ashington, where he faces Hungary’s Norbert Kalucza over six rounds.

His opponent possesses both a good record and pedigree, having represented Hungary at the 2008 Olympics and won 1 of his 13 pro bouts.

Tickets and transport are available, contact Daniel on 07578225245.