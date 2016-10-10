Hartlepool boxer denied in bad decision

Jordan Ellison experienced a bittersweet night on the big boxing stage.

The Hartlepool fighter, not for the first time, was in the away corner against top-notch opposition on Saturday evening.

Matched with Londoner, George Jupp, in the capital, Ellison lost 78-76 to the inter-continental champion in a non-title bout at Harrow Leisure Centre.

On paper, it looks like a terrific effort from the 20-year-old who has taken on high flier after high flier since signing for the Gus Robinson Developments team.

It was a terrific effort – but coach Peter Cope were devastated that his boxer was not the recipient of the decision from the referee.

“We were properly ripped off,” said the Gus Robinson Developments head coach.

“It’s so frustrating to see just how well Jordan boxed and then to get that.

“The art of boxing is to hit but not get hit and that’s just what he did.

“I’d say he won the first three easy, the fourth, fifth and sixth were close, but Jordan took the seventh and eighth.

“Even George after the fight didn’t try to hide it. He could have said something like ‘it was close but I thought I got it’ but he didn’t, he was honest enough to say Jordan won it.

“We watched the coverage later on BoxNation and their commentators had Jordan winning and they couldn’t believe it either.”

Jupp, from South-East London, is the owner of the WBO inter-continental title, having beaten the much-heralded cockney, Mitchell Smith, who defeated Peter Cope Jnr a couple of summers ago at the York Hall for the English super-featherweight belt.

Cope Snr added: “Jordan has completely outboxed a kid who has just fought and lost for the WBO world title in Mexico.

“I hope they give us a fight for the inter-continental title, that’s the least Jordan deserves.

“I understand boxing is an opinion sport when it comes to judging but I don’t think there was even a doubt on Saturday night.

“But I do believe this will be a massive step forward in his career, even though he did not get what he deserved.”