Hartlepool boxer Luke Cope wins English title as fighting family celebrate another champ

Luke Cope has become the latest champion from Hartlepool – and his house – and it was all thanks to his brother.

The Hartlepool fighter outpointed Danny Quartermaine to win the English U60 kilo belt at Leamington Spa having stepped into the shoes of sibling, Adam.

I hope he now realises just how good he really is and it gives him the self belief to go on to win many more titles TONY MARTIN

And it means the gifted teenager joins boxing brothers Adam, Daniel and Peter as title winners.

Adam, 20, is a previous English champion at lightweight, while eldest boxing sibling, Daniel, 26, is the new holder of the Northern welterweight crown and Peter, 25, is the former Area lightweight champ.

Gus Robinson Developments ABC head coach Tony Martin said: “The fight was originally going to be Danny against Adam.

“Adam used to hold this title but had to vacate when he could not defend it in London one midweek show.

“So when Adam was unavailable to go to Leamington, I proposed Luke and it went from there.

“It was a very hostile atmosphere – Danny is a Leamington kid who had sold a lot of tickets and everyone there seemed to be rooting for him and booing Luke!

“The MC had a go at the crowd saying ‘this lad has come 200 miles to make sure there was a fight’.

“Luke boxed beautifully as we knew he could, he really put on a masterclass, and to be fair to the home crowd, when he won he was given a good ovation.”

The first round was a close affair with Luke getting the better of the Cleary’s ABC boxer who was caught as he came forward.

Quartermaine came at Cope again in the second round, trying to bully the 19-year-old in the away corner.

But the Gus Robinson mover kept his boxing together, holding off his opponent with sharp jabs followed by lovely hooks as he clearly won the middle session.

Encouraged by Martin and fellow coach, Dave Robson, Cope really started to shine with great footwork in the last, throwing lovely combinations to stop his rival in his tracks.

With his left fist working to perfection, he controlled matters to leave the judges with no choice but to give him the win.

“He was a rough, tough kid, very strong, and aggressive,” said Luke. “I think the first round was close, but I think my boxing in the last two rounds won it for me.”

Martin hopes now that Luke will go from strength to strength.

“To be honest, Luke has probably been one of boxing’s under-achievers,” he said. “But I hope he now realises just how good he really is and it gives him the self belief to go on to win many more titles.”