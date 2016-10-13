Hartlepool boxer Tommy Ward to challenge Liverpool’s British champion Jazza Dickens

Tommy Ward will finally get his crack at the British super-bantamweight title in February.

The British Boxing Board of control have ordered the match between champion James “Jazza” Dickens and the unbeaten Hartlepool star and put the contest out to purse bids.

Ward, coach Neil Fannan and manager Dave Garside have been counting down the day to this moment ever since the talented boxer defeated Welsh warrior Robbie Turley in an eliminator back in February.

“It’s great news,” said Fannan. “I was confident that the Board would set the match, but until you see it in black and white then you don’t want to get carried away.

“Tommy is ready, more than ready in fact.”

It is a big challenge given the calibre of the champion.

Dickens, who has recovered from a broken jaw sustained in a tilt at WBA world king Guillermo Rigondeaux in July, is a top operator.

The Scouser, who has won 22 of his 24 bouts, made his maiden title defence against Tommy’s older brother, Martin, who was beaten on a split decision in a bloodbath in Houghton in November 2015.

Fannan believes the 22-year-old has got what it takes to win the belt his most celebrated boxer, Michael Hunter, held from 2004-06.

Tommy clinched his 19th consecutive win at the weekend when he knocked out Hungary’s former Olympian Norbert Kalucza in round four in Ashington.

“Jazza is a very good boxer,” said the Hartlepool trainer who is keen to get the contest on home soil.

“But I think Tommy is as good as anyone in this division.

“We’re not in this just to take part, we’re in it to win and Tommy can do it.

“Purse bids close on November 9 and me, Dave and [promoter] Phil Jeffries are determined to bring the fight up here.”