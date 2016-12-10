Sunderland’s Glenn Foot to use skill to beat Adam Little in British eliminator

Coach David Binns is looking for quality and not quantity from Glenn Foot in tonight’s British Championship eliminator in Wigan.

The Sunderland crowd-pleaser takes on Lancashire’s Adam Little in Wigan in a light-welterweight confrontation, the prize for the winner being a tilt at holder Tyrone Nurse.

We’ve been working on accuracy, timing and power, not just throwing for the sake of it, when you end up hitting arms, elbows DAVID BINNS

Foot has a reputation for a violent, ruthless approach in the square ring, with a high volume of punches and pressure.

But Binns suggests a more clinical route over the 10 rounds might be required at the DW Stadium against the 25-year-old, from Kirkham, just a stone’s throw from Blackpool.

“There is more skill and tactical ability there than people give Glenn credit for,” said Binns, who trains the 29-year-old at the East Durham College gym in Peterlee.

“If you have a boxer who is strong and aggressive and only throws himself forward, he can be quite easy to beat.

“Glenn isn’t, he can box, he can fight, but what he can do is pick his shots.

“We’ve been working on accuracy, timing and power, not just throwing for the sake of it, when you end up hitting arms, elbows.

“Glenn needs to use his jab too.

“This kid is a renowned jabber, a good mover, but it’s not an impossible task for Glenn to beat him.”

The two 10-stone rivals boast near-identical records.

Foot has won 18 out of 19 contests, with six wins via stoppage, while Little has lost only once in 18 bouts, five victories coming early.

The boxer, known as “The Big Man” is the former English champion at welterweight, having outpointed Sunderland’s Lee Mould in Blackpool in July 2015.

“I keep hearing hints being dropped by other people that he’s really good on the ropes, he’s going to wait on the ropes for four rounds and then open up,” said Binns. “It’s all well and good fighters having these best-laid-plans but when you are in a ring with Glenn Foot your plans can go out of the window!

“You can have a base idea but it depends what Glenn allows him to get away with.

“I think Adam’s people are planning on boxing a fighter who is going to come at them non-stop.

“Glenn is certainly going to be putting some pressure on him but I don’t think it’s going to be a case of simply throwing himself forward.”

Both boxers weighed in just inside the limit, Foot tipping the scales at 9st 13½lbs and Little 9st 13¾lbs.