Youngsters shine in Hartlepool Headland Boxing lub show

youngst rs

Headland Boxing Club’s youngsters were in action as the club hosted a show in Hartlepool.

Five of the club’s boxers took part in the event at Hartlepool Workingman’s Club in King Owsy Drive.

Up first was B rydon Close who took on Charlie Butler from Wearmouth in a 32kg skills contest.

Brydon used his considerable hight advantage and used his long shots effectively in a good first experience for both boys.

Headland coach and father, Andrew Close, was pleased with his son’s first outting and is looking forward to his next skills contest on the November 19 Gus Robinson’s show.

Sol Sullivan took on Joe Manning, from Shildon, in a 34kg first judged bout.

Both lads came out punching with Manning coming on top from the first few exchanges.

In the second round Sol was told by his corner to initiate attacks and hasd a much stronger round.

In the third the action went back and forth which ultimately cost Sol the contest losing on a unanimous decision.

Sadie Thomas faced Billie Jean Franks, from Salisbury at 60kg with both girls part of the England talent program.

After an even two rounds Sadie landed a lovely double jab, back hand followed by a long right, left, right and in the fourth Sadie landed three lovely jabs.

Sadie won by unanimous decision and will box again in the up coming NABGCs.

The club is very happy with Sadie’s performance against a very good girl in Billie. )

Harvey “Gentle Harv” Preston took on William Tyres, from Darlington, at 45kg.

Tyres beat Preston in the first round of the schools last year and there was a buzz around this contest.

Both started the first round well but Harvey landed his right hand followed by work to the body and in the second doubled up his attacks.

In the third both boxers had the crowd on their feet as they stood toe-to-toe in the middle of the ring but Harvey prevailed on unanimous decision. Harvey has now had 12 bouts, only losing two and avenging both those defeats.

In the final bout, Louis Lundrigan faced Shay Pattinson, of Highfell at 43kg.

After a slow first round Louis upped his work rate landing a lovely back hand to the body and left hook to the heads

Corner man Tim coulter told Louis he needed the last round and, going into the last 30 seconds, it was back and forth with both by having success with their straight work.

Louis won on a on split decision and will now box on the Phil Thomas school of boxing show on the November 30.