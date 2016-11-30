Durham’s Keaton Jennings called up by England

Durham opener Keaton Jennings has been called up by England for the remaining two Tests of the series against India.

Jennings has replaced the injured Haseeb Hameed, while spinner Liam Dawson comes in for Zafar Ansari, who is struggling with a back injury.

Hameed is set to return home for surgery on his badly-broken left little finger.

Johannesburg-born Jennings looks set to become captain Alastair Cook’s 11th opening partner, since the retirement of Andrew Strauss four years ago, when the series resumes in Mumbai next week.

The 24-year-old son of former South Africa coach Ray Jennings had a breakthrough summer in which he was the leading run-scorer in the Specsavers County Championship - amassing almost 1,600 at an average of 64.50 in Division One for Durham.

He will make his England Lions debut against United Arab Emirates in Dubai tomorrow, and then has a tough act to follow after Hameed earned a band of new admirers with his wonderfully-skilled and brave rearguard half-century - down at number eight because of his injury - as England nonetheless lost by eight wickets to go 2-0 down with two to play.

Jennings joins Durham team-mate Ben Stokes in the squad.

Hampshire all-rounder Dawson, like Ansari a left-arm spinner, is currently busy at the Bangladesh Premier League with Rangpur Riders.

Ansari, meanwhile, will stay with the squad and continue to receive medical support in India before returning to England on December 8 - day one of the Mumbai Test.

Jennings is due to join up with England in Mumbai on December 5, after much of the rest of the squad return from a short mid-series break in Dubai

Neither he nor 26-year-old Dawson has previously figured in a Test squad, although the latter made both his one-day international and Twenty20 debuts last summer.

He too is expected to arrive in Mumbai early next week.